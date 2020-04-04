Barbara Rupp, 78, Hays, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Hays.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ellis High School.

She married Alois W. Rupp on Oct 22, 1960, in Ellis. He preceded her in death March 12, 2016. She worked at Travenol and Walmart.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and genealogy.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, Ellis.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Tony) Workman, Loveland, Colo., and Lora (Todd) Armbruster, Hays; a sister, Peggy Schoenberger, Russell; five grandchildren, Zachariah (Maria) Armbruster, Grand Island, Neb., Marguerite (Yan) Stastny, Berthaoud, Colo., Shelby Workman, Loveland, Cassandra Armbruster and Candra Armbruster, both of Hays; and her great-grandchildren, Camdyn Armbruster, Prisayus Kennedy, Draxton VanEpps, all of Hays, Reagan Stastny and Mila Stastny both of Schwenningen, Germany, Brooks Stastny, Quinn Stastny and Everleigh Wittington, all of Hays, Dylan Armbruster, Grand Island, Reagan Stastny, Mila Stastny, Brooks Stastny and Quinn Stastny, all of Berthaoud, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her biological father, Emmitt Osborn; and a brother, Eddie Douglas.

A funeral mass will be held and announced at a later date when the gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus have been lifted.

Memorials are suggested to the Community Assistance Center in Hays. If donating, please make the check payable to the organization. Contributions can be mailed to Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509, Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com