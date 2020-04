Anthony P. Thompson, 56, Apopka, Fla., died Friday, March 17, 2020, in rural Rush County.

He was born November 11, 1963 in Los Angeles, California to Arnold and Lucinda (Days) Thompson.

He was temporarily working in the area as a a commercial pilot.

Private family services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, Calif.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.