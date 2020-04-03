Charles William “Bill” Foote peacefully passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, surrounded by family members at home in Ottawa, Kansas.

Private family graveside will be Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Holy Angels Cemetery, Garnett.

Bill was born to Jessie (Blank) Foote and Homer Foote on April 29, 1943, in Greenwood, Missouri.

He lived in Ottawa for the last year, moving from Garnett, Kansas, where he lived 20 years. Bill previously lived in Ottawa for many years.

He graduated from Wellsville High School with the class of 1961. Bill served with the Kansas Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970.

Bill was employed as a truck driver with Consolidated Freightways in Kansas City, Missouri, for 30 years. He was a road grader with Franklin County Road and Bridge for 13 years, retiring in the mid 2000s.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and above all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Though Alzheimer’s disease diminished his capacity over the last few years, he retained his playful, loving spirit to the end.

He enjoyed one of his favorite activities within the last days of his life — being surrounded by his five favorite “girls”. His wife, Margie Jane, his daughters, Anna Lea and Brenda Kay, and granddaughters, Morgan and Mallory recently celebrated life with him and deeply mourn his loss.

The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate his recent caregivers, notably those at Rock Creek in Ottawa and those with Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care out of Lenexa. So many gave him care and comfort, with love.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Foltz) Foote; his daughter, Anna Foote with her fiancé, Narciso Rodriguez; and his daughter, Brenda (Foote) Fredricks with her husband, Jerrod Fredricks; and their daughters, Morgan Fredricks and Mallory Fredricks. He is also mourned by his brother, Homer “Sonny” Foote, Jr. with his wife, Alma Foote, along with many other extended family members.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jerry Foote and Larry Foote, and infant son, Joseph Foote.

He is truly missed.

In lieu of flowers or any other remembrances, please donate at alz.org or make checks payable to the Alzheimer’s Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Bill’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com