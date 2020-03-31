DELPHOS — Roger C. Yager, 91, of Delphos, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis, Kan. He was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Ada to Charles and Ellen (West) Yager. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.

Roger and Neva Marie Johnson were united in marriage Oct. 12, 1975. Roger worked for Kansas Gas Service for 38 years.

He was a member of Delphos Presbyterian Church, Bohemian Lodge 203 of Glasco, and a 65-year member of the American Legion.

Roger is survived by his wife, Neva Marie Yager; brothers, Kenneth and wife Josephine and Joe and wife Charlene; sister, Beth Slaven; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside service for Roger, in Delphos Cemetery, shall be attended by immediate family only at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2. The family invites all relatives and friends to join in this service on Wilson Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Nicol Home or Bohemian Lodge 203, both of Glasco, and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS 67467.

