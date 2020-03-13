Daryl E, Rindt

Daryl E. Rindt, age 66, of Garden City, died March 10, 2020 in Garden City. He was born March 12, 1953 in Herington, KS, the son of Milton M. & Marguerite Helen Ridenour Rindt.

Daryl grew up in Herington where he attended school and graduated. Daryl graduated from Emporia State University in 1976 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. On September 25, 1976, he married Victoria H. “Vicki” Hermes in Overland Park, KS. They lived in Hutchinson, KS where he worked for Davis Building Center. They later moved to Salina where Daryl worked for Larson Building Center. In 1987, Daryl started with State Farm as a Fire Claim Representative. He was promoted to Fire Claim Supervisor in Garden City in 1992. Daryl was later promoted to Fire Claim Superintendent and joined the Catastrophe Team as a Team Manager in 2005. He retired from State Farm in January 2020.

Daryl was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City; a member of the Knights of Columbus; a member and past board member of the Broncbuster Athletic Association; a member and past board president of the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce; and a past board member of the Garden City Recreation Commission.

Daryl enjoyed traveling, woodworking, golfing, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Daryl was also an avid KU Jayhawks and Garden City Community College fan where he loved to attend sporting events.

Survivors include his wife Vicki Rindt of the home; three children Erica & husband Clint Musgrove of Steamboat Springs, CO; Kyle Rindt of Ft. Collins, CO; and Alexa & husband Drew Smith of Pensacola, FL; a sister Carol Maybee of Wichita, KS; and six grandchildren Ella Musgrove, Clayton Musgrove, Nora Musgrove, Anna Musgrove, Nolan Smith, & Clara Musgrove. Daryl is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on March 13, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. also on March 13 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. The family requests memorials given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or to Garden City Community College both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.