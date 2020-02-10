George was born July 24, 1953 to Thomas and Reba (Meredith) Highfill.

George was born July 24, 1953 to Thomas and Reba (Meredith) Highfill. George passed away Feb. 7, 2020.

He attended Leavenworth schools and worked for Collards Chevrolet. He later worked for the Leavenworth County Shop for 23 years. He married Laura Baughman Nov. 28, 1997. She preceded in him death in July 5, 2018. He was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Reba Highfill, one nephew and one great niece. George is survived by one sister, Diana Harris (Danny); one brother, Charles Highfill, both of Leavenworth; niece, Tiffany Spencer (Chad), Valley Falls, Kansas; four great nieces and two great nephews. He will be cremated. No service per his wish. Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310



