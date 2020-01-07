Noelle Moore (Applegate) Fox, 53, Hays, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 8, 1966, in Kansas City, Kan., to Dr. Francis R. and Haven (Moore) Applegate. She was a 1985 graduate of Hays High School and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in journalism from the University of Kansas in 1989.

She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a member and 2nd Vice Chair for the Kansas Children’s Service League. She was Executive Committee Member for the Lied Center for Performing Arts. She love for music led her to become a member of the Presbyterian choir, KU Chamber Choir, and KU Singers. She returned to Hays in 2019 to spend more time with her parents.

She enjoyed entertaining, hosting dinners at her home and being surrounded by family and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Hays; two brothers, Darin Applegate, Hays, and Troy Applegate and wife, Connie, Gunter, Texas; two daughters, Brooke and Sadie Fox, and nieces Alexandra and Ashley Applegate, Kalee Daily, Courtney Karlin, and nephew, Koby Daily.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Kirsten Daily.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, Hays; inurnment in Fort Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Kansas Children’s Service League.

Condolences can be sent at www.haysmemorial.com.