LENEXA — Alice Irene Sanders, 86, formerly of Kanopolis and Salina, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Alice is survived by her husband, Jack; three children, Rocky Sanders (Ginger), Sherri Palermo (Dave) and Debbie Bishop (Kelly); sister, Elain Anspaugh (Jack); seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina.