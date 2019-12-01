LINCOLNVILLE — Charles Steve Kill, 71, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 at Newton Medical Center. He was born, Oct. 5, 1948 to William "Bill" E. and Verna Ann (Beaty) Kill. He married Judy Bernhardt, Oct. 10, 1993.

Survivors: his wife, Judy; children, Angie Payne (Kevin) and David Kill, all of Lyndon, Kimbra Kroupa (Martin) of Lincolnville, and Kent Remmers (Cheryl) of Sun City; grandchildren, Justin Payne (Jessica), Kristen Buchman (Cale), Josh Payne, Clint Kroupa (Abby), Kayla Kroupa, and McKenzee Remmers; great-grandchild, Hensley Buchman; and brothers, Hank Kill and Tim Kill (Renea); and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents; one sister; and five brothers.

Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lincolnville, with interment in Lincolnville Cemetery.

Memorials to the Church. Online condolences: www.ymzfh.com.