ABILENE — Dale Louis Wallace, 95, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Kenwood View Rehabilitation Center, Salina. He was born Nov. 25, 1923 to Earl and Leona (Bailey) Wallace. He married Jacqueline Louise Goodell, March 16, 1947. He was a U.S. Army WWII Veteran as a staff sergeant in Company G 324th Infantry in Germany.

Dale was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, church leader, and was active in the Abilene Community. He worked alongside his wife in operating Goodell’s Jewelry Store, the family jewelry store in Abilene.

He is survived by: his daughter, Louelyn and her husband, Ken, of Chatham, Ill; son, William and his wife Brenda Wallace of Salina; five grandchildren, Lance Williams, Alisha Jackson of Chatham, Ill., and Brett, Brandon, and Brady Wallace of Salina; seven great-grandchildren, Grace and Ava Williams, Gage and Gardner Jackson of Chatham, and Madison, Hayedon, and Adelyne Wallace of Salina; and his special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his sisters, Ruth and Aileen; his brothers, Odell and Loren; and his parents.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, Abilene, with his final resting place in the Abilene Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. His family will receive friends 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: to the First Baptist Church in Salina, or to the First Baptist in Abilene, in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, KS 67410.