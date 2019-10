Margaret L. May, 76, Leavenworth, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the 2nd Baptist Church, 300 N. 3rd St, Platte City, Missouri, 64079. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.