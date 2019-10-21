GREELEY, Colo. — Ryan Lee Clancy, 24, passed away Oct. 5, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1995 in Hays, Kan., to Jeremiah Clancy and Lisa (McKinley) Bowker. Ryan was raised in Phillipsburg, Kan. He was a truck driver.

Survivors: his parents, Jeremiah and Kristie Clancy of Phillipsburg and Nathan and Lisa Bowker of Greeley; sisters, Rebecca Van Allen of Greeley, Ericka Kingsbury of Smith Center, Kan., and Kaitlynn Kester of Phillipsburg; grandparents, Larry and Esther McKinley, Jeremiah Clancy Sr.(Josephine), Kathleen Winther, Jim and FranP Stansbury, and Dennis and Karen Bowker.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials to the Phillipsburg Fire Department.

