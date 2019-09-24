MINNEAPOLIS — Rodney L. Liedtke Sr., passed away Sept. 21, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Survivors are: his children, Ann Fliehe (Mike), Tina Boling (Tony), Rodney, Jr. (Belinda), and Amanda Raschke (Scott); siblings, Janell Reger (Jim), Paul Liedtke (Laura), Grennell Liedtke (Wayne Teske), and Eddy Liedtke; uncle, Ray St. Clair; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are pending with Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, Ill.. The family is asking for donations to assist with the cremation and burial expenses. Checks may be mailed to Grennell Liedtke, 625 E. Eighth Street, Minneapolis, KS 67467. Wilson Family Funeral Home is assisting.