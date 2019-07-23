Celestine William “Celly” Jacobs, 96, La Crosse, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse.

He was born March 29, 1923, in Hoisington to Casper and Mary (Schmidt) Jacobs. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County.

He married Thelma A. Herrman on May 20, 1947, in Liebenthal. She preceded him in death July 26, 2007. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Rush County Highway Department for 39 years before his retirement.

He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, La Crosse.

Survivors include three sons, Raymond Jacobs and wife, Marsha, and Duane Jacobs and Christi Wright, all of Great Bend, and Kenneth Jacobs and wife, Connie, Catawissa, Mo.; a daughter, Paula Kuhn and husband, Jed, Great Bend; four brothers, Ralph Jacobs, Leroy Jacobs, and William “Bill” Jacobs, all of La Crosse, and Jerry Jacobs, Hays; a sister, Mary Lou Warren, Wichita; eight grandchildren, Andrea Jacobs (Dave Nokleby), Great Bend, Gabriel Hardman (Lana), Hays, Jacob Hardman (Randi), Lenexa, , Phillip Kuhn, New York, Andrew Kuhn, Great Bend, Austin Jacobs, Jordan Jacobs, and Dylan Jacobs, all of Catawissa; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Eugene Jacobs, Virgil Jacobs, and Daniel Jacobs; and five sisters, Leona Leiker, Albina Birney, Elenora Holzmeister, Louise Besperat, and Viola Dreher.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, La Crosse; burial in La Crosse City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Janousek Funeral Home.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, or Friendship Meals, La Crosse, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.