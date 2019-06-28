Roscoe Victor “Jack” Bittenbender, 89, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Rock Creek of Ottawa.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. Family will meet with friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the mortuary. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Community Foursquare Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Roscoe’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Jack was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Pomona, Kansas, the last of nine siblings, born to Harry and Grace (Caleb) Bittenbender. He was a lifelong Franklin County resident living in Pomona and Ottawa.

Jack served in the United States Army in the late 1940s.

Jack was united in marriage to Opal Dyer, June 1, 1960, in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include brother-in-law, Alva Glaze, of La Cygne; sister-in-law, Ruby Sellens, of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.

For 32 years, Jack was a production worker for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Topeka. He attended Community Foursquare Church in Ottawa. Jack played baseball in his younger years and enjoyed traveling. His favorite times were always centered on spending time with his wife and family.