Paul Douglas Hendley was called home June 17, 2019 in Shawnee, Kansas. He was born July 30, 1954 in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico. Paul graduated from Syracuse High School, Syracuse, Kansas in 1972. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1976, where he studied forestry, life sciences and sociology. His life's work was carpentry, most recently with Synergy Construction Company, Shawnee, Kansas.

Paul is survived by his wife, love of his life, Sherry M. Schmidling, her four daughters, Jill (Josh) Culp, Holly (Ben) Robinson, Julie (Jared) Faurot, Amy (Marcus) Hutchens, and eight grandchildren that he adored, sister, Marilyn Poerschke (Roger); nieces, Robyn Poerschke, Erin Friesen (Michael) and nephew, Kyle Poerschke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Hendley, one grandchild and his beloved dog Sophie.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed trout fishing and hunting. Paul was a huge K-State Wildcat fan. His favorite quote was "The solution to any problem is to go fishing -- the bigger the problem, the longer the trip."

Memorial services will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, Kansas on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m.



