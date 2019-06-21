Evangelina Ines Goodrich, 86, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Evangelina Ines Goodrich, 86, Leavenworth, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 9, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Luther and Alice (Garcia) Frausto.

On Aug. 3, 1957, Eve married Reverend David Goodrich. He survives at the home. She is also survived by her two sons, Mark (Linda) Goodrich and Mitchell (Brenda) Goodrich; a sister, Ruth Gage; and extended family.

Eve was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mimi.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Church of the Open Door. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Church of the Open Door in Leavenworth.



