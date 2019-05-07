Mabel Irene Koelling Pruter, 98, Cartwright, Okla., formerly of Natoma, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas.

She was born Dec. 18, 1920, in Laton to Emma (Rediker) and John A. Schneider. She was a 1939 graduate of Natoma High School.

She married Walter Koelling on Sept. 6, 1939, in Grand Junction, Colo. He preceded her in death October 1974. She later married Alvin Pruter on Jan. 31, 1981. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1995. She retired from working in the Ben Franklin Store and Boyd’s Variety after 30 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Williams, Kansas City, Mo., and Kristine Martin, Cartwright, Okla.; a stepson, Orville Pruter, Natoma; a brother, Virgil Schneider, Paonia, Colo; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two stepsons, Ival and Keith.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Natoma; burial in Natoma Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church or Natoma Community Center in care of the mortuary.