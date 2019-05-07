Joan Dechant, 67, Hays, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born Feb. 14, 1952, in Bison to Joseph J. and Caroline (Hammerschmidt) Kisner.

She married Lawrence Dechant on May 4, 1974, in Pfeifer. She worked at Hays Pathology Lab and did medical transcription for Hays Medical Center, Dr. A. Christine Kelly and numerous other medical offices.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hays.

Survivors include her husband, Hays; two sons, Jesse Dechant and Joshua Dechant and wife. Alyssa, all of Hays; two sisters, Caroline Perrer, Mississippi, and Kay Kisner, Wichita; a granddaughter, Marley Dechant, Hays; and a granddaughter expected in September 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Harold “Hank” Kisner.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hays; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Brock’s Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A combined vigil/rosary service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to Styles Dance Centre Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com