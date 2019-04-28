Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Adolph Degenhardt, 97, formerly of Hays, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at McCrite Health Center in Topeka.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9 :45 a.m. Monday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary, both at the funeral home.

Donnie L. “Don” McDonald, 70, Wentworth, Mo., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in Wentworth.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by Hays VFW Post No. 9076 honor guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 1:30 p.m. until time of service Monday, both at the funeral home.

Georgina Marie Bedore, 95, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. May 2, at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, Wheatland Ridge, Colo.; burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the mortuary.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. May 1 at the mortuary.