Georgina Marie Bedore, 95, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. May 2, at Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, Wheatland Ridge, Colo.; burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the mortuary.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m. May 1 at the mortuary.