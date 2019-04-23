Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Eleanor Aileen Swank,92, WaKeeney, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at WaKeeney Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, WaKeeney; burial in the WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Daniel Gordon Eldridge, 55, Hays, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

A celebration of his life will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Westview Church, Hays.

Kathleen Frances “Kate” Murray, 34, Newcastle, Washington, died October 17, 2018.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at Garden House at Lake Shawnee in Topeka with an open house from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and a formal program at 2 p.m; graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in Little River Memorial Cemetery. Little River.