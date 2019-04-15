DEERFIELD — Richard Ervin (Rich) Landon, 94, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin.

He was born May 4, 1924, in Deerfield to Jay and Ruby (Miller) Landon.

He married V. Nadine Mathias on Aug. 18, 1946, in Deerfield.

He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1943 to 1945. He undertook pilot’s training while stationed in Garden City, Liberal, Pampa, Texas, and Barksdale, La., culminating in co-piloting B-29 domestic support missions.

After his discharge, he returned to Deerfield and began his career as a builder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jay Dean Landon and Bob Landon; and a grandson, Aaron Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine Landon, of the home; a daughter, Joleen (Dale) Anderson of Buhler; a son, Kent (Bobbie) Landon of Deerfield; a foster son, Gene (Analisa) Ames of Oregon; three sisters, Delores Paris of Dighton, Pat (Cliff) Gruver of Dodge City, and Peggy Shipp of Napa, Calif.; three grandchildren, Justin Anderson of Wichita, and Teal (Matt) Sander, and Jade (Brent) Like, both of Lakin; and four great- grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church of Deerfield. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery, with military honors by Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin.

Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, Kearny County Historical Society or High Plains Retirement Village, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 508 N. Main, Box 91, Lakin, KS 67860. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.