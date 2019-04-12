Sherman J. Verhoeff, 80, Collinsville, Okla., formerly of Grinnell, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born July 6, 1938, in Hays to John and Marie (Ashley) Verhoeff.

He married Donnie M. Regagnon on Nov. 7, 1957, in Larned. He was a farmer/rancher.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Debbora Verhoeff, Owasso, Okla., and Sharon Paul, Quinlan, Texas; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley; burial in Grinnell Township Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Grinnell Township Cemetery Fund in care of the funeral home.