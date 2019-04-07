Helen L. Shubert, 84, Wichita, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.

She was born Jan. 21, 1935, in El Dorado to Claude Cecil and Faye Ellen (Shaffer) Chance. She attended Ellinwood and Palco schools.

She married Elvin Virgil Shubert on Oct. 27, 1954, in Palco. He preceded her in death. They lived in Ogallah until 1989 and then moved to Hays. She was a secretary for the Kansas Department of Transportation, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of the Church of God since 1949. She was involved in many activities and served as a member of the board for Hays Christian Church. She did literacy tutoring, square dancing, and was a member of the women’s Phoebian Group. She was involved in the arts and theatre. She was a passionate writer and several of her articles have been published in different magazines. A lifelong learner, she took classes at Fort Hays State University and was currently taking a class at Wichita State University about writing poetry. Up until her death, she was the resident ambassador for Oxford Grand Assisted Living.

Survivors include a son, David (Dale) Shubert, Wichita; a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Bruns and husband, Bradley, Wichita; two sisters, Marie Schepmann, Claflin and Pam Dufresne, Galveston, Texas; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom Chance; a son, Michael Shubert; and a granddaughter, Sara Shubert Starr.

Services will be at 1 p.m. April 13 at Ogallah Christian Church, Ogallah; an additional celebrating of her life will be at the Oxford Grand Assisted Living, Wichita in the coming days.

Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or Women’s Initiative Network, 510 E. 3rd St. N., Wichita, KS 67202.

Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, is in charge of arrangements.

