George Henry Hess, 88, Topeka, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Topeka Center in Topeka.

He was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Garnett to Everett and Katherine (Setter) Hess. He was a 1951 graduate of Richmond High School and a graduate of Pittsburg State University with a business degree.

He married Shirley Marie Ryan on Aug, 15, 1960. He worked in Topeka as an auditor for the State of Kansas for many years. In 1975, the family moved to Hays. He and his family owned and operated Hays Concrete Products. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War.

He enjoyed remodeling homes, researching family genealogy and keeping up with the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, George E. Hess and wife, Melissa, Amarillo, Texas, and Mark J. Hess, Austin, Texas; three daughters, Mary Therese Abib and husband, Roberto, The Woodlands, Texas, Mary Jane Reed and husband, James, San Antonio, and Marie Gross and husband, Len, Dumas, Texas; a brother, Joe Hess and wife, Virginia, Hays; a sister-in-law, Ann Hess, Olathe; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Abib, Megan Abib, Elizabeth Abib, Anthony Abib, Ryan Reed, Chelsea Reed Holba and husband, Andrew, Ashley Reed, Corenda Hess, Katarena Hess, Keon Hess, Michael Gross, Patelyn Gross, and Emily Gross; and a cousin Joan Dyrdek Reed and her son, Tyler Reed, Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Francis Hess and Everett Hess and wife, Jody Hess.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Scipio; burial in St. Boniface Cemetery.

A rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett.

Memorials are suggested to Thomas More Prep-Marian High School.

Condolences can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com