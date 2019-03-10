Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Donald E. Copper, 93, Smith Center, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Smith Center Health and Rehab.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Smith Center; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Smith Center with military honors .

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel.

Charles L. “Charlie” Hatfield, 87, Hays, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday; a vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the funeral home.

Rosemary A. Bange, 92, Colby, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Prairie Senior Living Complex, Colby.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colby; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby.

A vigil will at 7 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.