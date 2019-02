Patricia Ann “Patty” Karst, 59, Great Bend, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Russell County.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hays; burial in Mount Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.