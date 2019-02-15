Jesus Noel “Jesse” Hernandez, 51, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his home in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was born Dec. 24, 1967, in Garden City to Columba Ledesma and Benigno Hernandez.

He attended Garden City schools. He worked as an auto mechanic most of his life. He lived in Wichita before moving to New Mexico three years ago.

He is survived by eight sisters, Rita Lopez of Fort Worth, Texas, Benita Rowell of Fort Worth, Maryellen Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., Julia Cantu of Garden City, Bonnie Cantu of Wichita, Toni Cantu of Garden City, Becky Cantu of Arvada, Colo., and Linda Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and three brothers, Robert J. Lopez of Phoenix, Ventura Lopez II of Fort Worth, and Ricardo Torres of Omaha, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Salvador J. Lopez and Benigno Hernandez.

Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City.

Memorials are suggested to the Jesse Hernandez Memorial Fund (to help cover the funeral dinner). Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com