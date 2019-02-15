Gilberto Cruz “Mexican Joe,” 85, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin.

He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Providencia, Durango, Mexico, to Jorge Cruz and Margarita Chavez.

He married Ignacia Ramirez on Feb. 10, 1953, in Cd Juarez, Mexico. They later moved to Leviland Texas in 1967 and later to the Garden City/Deerfield area. He had worked as a cowboy for most of his adult life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ignacia Cruz; parents; and three siblings, Ruben Cruz, Lucrecia Cruz and Romana Cruz.

He is survivied by his children, Jesus Cruz of Garden City, Guadalupe Cruz of Cimarron, Lorenzo Cruz of Hugoton, Yolanda Cruz of Deerfield, and Sandra Cruz and Martha Rivas of Great Bend; a sister, Angela Cruz of Juarez, Mexico; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at Deerfield Cemetery, Deerfield.

Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.

Memorials can be given to the Gilberto Cruz Memorial Fund, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th St., Garden City, KS 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.