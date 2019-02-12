Geneva Ann (Schmidt) Schumacher, 75, Great Bend, formerly of Russell, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Medical Lodge of Great Bend.

She was born May 24, 1943, in Grinnell to Raymond Joseph and Anna Martha (Wolf) Schmidt. She was a 1961 graduate of Grinnell High School.

She married James Joseph Schumacher on Oct. 7, 1961, in Grinnell. He preceded her in death in March 2012. She was a housekeeper at Russell Regional Hospital.

Survivors include three sons, Michael “Tod” Schumacher, Raleigh, N.C., Bruce Schumacher, Denver, and Brian Schumacher, Pratt; a daughter, Rachell Depiesse, Lakin; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell; burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Russell.

Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Russell Catholic Council of Woman in care of the mortuary.