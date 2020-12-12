Topeka police continued Saturday to investigate a suspicious death that occurred late Friday at Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The name, age and gender of the person who died weren’t being made public.

Officers were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a possible shooting, police Lt. John Trimble said in a news release early Saturday.

"It is unclear at this point what caused the injuries, but the victim died on scene shortly after officers arrived," he said.

Several people were brought in for questioning, Trimble added.