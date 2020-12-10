SALINA — Salvation Army Capt. Lynn Lopez said Tuesday that Salina’s Red Kettle Campaign received a gift worth over $1,800.

Lopez said someone from Ryan Roofing in Salina, who did not want to be named, donated a gold coin in person. The person did not want to put it in one of the kettles for fear of it getting lost.

"I’ve been waiting 10 years to get one of these coins into a red kettle," Lopez said jokingly. "I believe that God is pouring out such a gift in this community and it will help us not only reach our goal but possibly exceed our goal in a pandemic year which is incredible. This is truly a once in a lifetime gift. It is going to be hard to let it go because it is so pretty,"

The Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of $107,554 this year and is at about 70% of that goal, Lopez said.

Lopez said the goal has been exceeded every year since she came on board four years ago.

The 1989 American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left on the front side with a male eagle carrying an olive branch flying above a nest containing a female eagle and eaglets on the back.