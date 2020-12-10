HAYS — During the month of December, Sunrise Agribusiness Solutions LLC, headquartered in Hays, will be donating $0.01 for every bushel of grain sold to Sunrise to the Salvation Army.

"We’ve been in business here for about a year and a half and wanted to find a way to give back to the communities we serve, especially in light of the pandemic," said Sunrise ABS president and CEO Travis Brunner. "My wife and I came up with this idea to give back through the grain we purchase."

With the project, called Grain that Gives, Brunner said grain buyers from offices in Hays, Kansas City, Salina and Colby will keep track of where they are buying grain and give back to that Salvation Army extension.

"So far in December we have purchased more than 600,000 bushels of grain," Brunner said. "This means we are making a $6,000 donation to the Salvation Army in districts across the state so far."

Brunner said support for Grain that Gives is coming from other commodity buyers as well.

"We have an end user, Scott Foote of Foote Cattle Co., who also wanted to help out our Kansas communities in his own way, so he has committed to matching the funds we donate to the Salvation Army and give a penny per bushel for grain that he buys from us for his five feedlots," Brunner said.

Brunner said Sunrise ABS focuses on ag consulting with producers, commercial elevators and end users. The company works with producers and ranchers to help them make solid business decisions when it comes to their operation, including grain and cattle.

Farm Direct, an additional farm and ranch resource championed by Sunrise ABS, helps provide optionality and flexibility for producers to take their grain to the best markets possible, Brunner said.

To learn more about how Grain that Gives can benefit a particular community, call the Sunrise office at 785-301-1164 or visit www. sunriseabs.com.