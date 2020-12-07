Mantanona honored by Flint Hills

Austin Mantanona was named the High School Student of the Month by Flinthills USD 492 for December.

He is the son of Deedra and Luis Mantanona.

His favorite class is government. He is involved in football, wrestling, baseball, theatre and STUCO while maintaining hobbies of fishing and playing video games.

Randall named middle school student of the month

Harlee Randall was named the Middle School Student of the Month by Flinthills USD 492 for the month of December.

She is the daughter of Derek and Becky Randall.

Her favorite class is band. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, cheer, math relays, scholars bowl, and pep band. Her hobbies include playing volleyball, riding horses and hanging out with friends.

Heimgartner honored by Flint Hills

Reagan Heimgartner was named the High School Student of the Month by Flinthills USD 492 for November.

She is the daughter of James and Kelli Heimgartner

She is involved in theater, music, basketball, volleyball, Student Council, National Honors Society and FCA.

Her favorite class is choir. Her hobbies include traveling, studying the Bible, hunting, fishing and music.

Willard named middle school student of the month

Tylan Willard was named the Middle School Student of the Month by Flinthills USD 492 for the month of November.

He is the son of Jason and Tiffany Cogdell.

He is invovled in Math Relays and the tech assistant program. His hobbies include video games and anime.

His favorite class is math.