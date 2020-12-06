Tim Nikkel says it is good business to keep his hens happy. He lets them rove on 8 acres of crops and return to their hen house anytime they like.

He protects them with his two dogs, Blazer and Trooper, and puts the hens to bed in their hen house at night.

"They are so friendly," Tim said. "They love walking around the pasture. Every day they are digging and pecking away."

Because of this setup, Tim is able to harvest approximately 600 dozen eggs each week on his Inman farm – more than 1,200 per day. With a flock of more than 1,800 hens, he and his family keep busy. Tim and his wife, Sherlyn, along with their four children, stamp each egg with chicken tracks and package them in specially designed egg cartons for their family-owned business – T.J. Poultry, which produces Chicken Track Eggs.

"We’re a new, upstart company," Sherlyn said. "We want to be different with flavor and color."

Because they raise and process the eggs in an inspected facility, Chicken Track is able to sell to restaurants, schools and grocery stores – including the large Dillons in Hutchinson, Green Acres Market in Wichita, Krehbiels Specialty Meats in McPherson, Yoder Discount Grocery and other stores and restaurants dotting the area.

Due to pasture-raised eggs’ difference in taste, several local eateries, and Hutchinson Community College and McPherson College, rely on Chicken Track Eggs.

"Our protein levels are high," Tim said. "But the taste and yolk color is what we are proud of."

Because their business is only 2 years old, the Nikkels are always trying new ways to market their product. Tim takes his eggs to local restaurants and converts the chefs to his product by having them try his eggs.

"You can taste the difference," he said. "The proof is in the pudding."

Chicken Track Eggs range in color from blue to aqua to light and dark brown – with each variety of hen laying a different color egg. The Nikkels have a state-of-the-art egg washer and a specially mechanized belt to help gather eggs and another to pull away manure.

Because Chicken Track is one of the few large-scale, pasture-raised egg producers in central Kansas, their eggs are delivered fresh. Many other companies ship their eggs to Kansas from out of state.

Tim believes in keeping everything local, so he buys feed from Central Prairie Coop. Some of the sorghum, corn, soy and wheat he grows on his farm and sells to the coop comes back to his chickens as feed.

"For our small local business to succeed, we need to support local," Tim said. "We raise our chickens right on the farm."

The Nikkels would like to expand and deliver their eggs throughout Kansas.

"Our slogan is pasture-grown, locally owned," Tim said. "As a producer, I want the best for my animals."