The way City Councilman Spencer Duncan sees it, Topeka’s mayor and city council raised taxes twice last year.

In May 2019, they created a Community Improvement District imposing an extra penny of sales tax for purchases made at the Wanamaker Hills redevelopment at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road.

And in June 2019, they created a CID imposing an extra penny of sales tax for purchases made at the Sherwood Crossing redevelopment at the southwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker.

The city, when it creates a CID, "raises taxes" — more specifically, property taxes — on purchases made in the limited area involved, Duncan told The Topeka Capital-Journal this past week.

"You can’t vote in favor of one of these and say afterward ’I never raised taxes,’ " he said.

A councilman since January, Duncan suggested at last week’s council meeting that the city take steps that include narrowing its criteria regarding who may request a CID and making revisions to its rules regarding how revenue from the increased sales tax may be used.

The current criteria regarding who may request a CID is "way too broad," Duncan told The Capital-Journal on Thursday.

"Essentially, almost anyone can make a case that they qualify for a CID," he said.

Customers buying goods or services in CIDs pay a sales tax of 1% to 2%, in addition to the sales taxes those customers already pay. The sales tax is assessed only to purchases made within the CID.

The revenue from the additional sales taxes assessed is used over 22 years to reimburse private investment to help cover renovation or development costs.

The city’s CID policy, created in October 2011, calls for the mayor and council to consider establishing a CID if they determine the project involved is in the city’s best interests and meets at least one of these six criteria:

• It substantially promotes economic development, investment or reinvestment in the community.

• It encourages retail projects that enhance the retail base by either attracting new sales or capturing sales moving to other markets.

• It attracts unique commercial, office, industrial and/or mixed-use development that will enhance the city’s economic climate and diversify its economic base.

• It creates facilities that promote the cultural, historical or artistic elements of the city and enhance tourism and quality of life.

• It provides for the construction of facilities that promote tourism or enhance the quality of life within the city.

• Or it upgrades older real estate through redevelopment and/or rehabilitation.

The mayor and council plan Tuesday to consider creating a CID for a project that would clearly fit into the latter category.

That proposal’s approval would enable Jefferson Street Hotel Partners, LLC, to levy a 2% sales tax, in addition to the sales taxes its customers already pay, upon all purchases made in a proposed CID encompassing the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center property at 420 S.E. 6th.

The tax would raise money to help finance improvements that Jefferson Street Partners considers critical because of the age of the Ramada property, Jim Parrish, managing member of Jefferson Street Partners, said last month.

Without those improvements, "it is unlikely that the business will be able to continue for the long term," Jefferson Street Partners said in an application for a CID it submitted to the city on Sept. 3.

Jefferson Street Partners is working within the parameters currently in place as it applies for a CID, Duncan said Thursday, so he’s not going to hold the age of that property against the company as he considers whether to vote Tuesday in favor of the CID.

Still, Duncan questioned if the city should continue establishing CIDs simply to finance renovation or redevelopment projects.

Such projects could perhaps be best financed using other economic development tools, such as small business loans, Duncan said.

Rather than allowing CIDs to be created simply to renovate old properties, Duncan said, he would like to see businesses that seek to create CIDs be required to demonstrate how that move would enable them to better contribute to Topeka’s economy by taking steps such as expanding space, hiring additional people or increasing the availability of retail space.

Duncan would also like to see the city more clearly define the purpose of a CID, he said.

Duncan said he’s been talking with city manager Brent Trout about what could be done to improve the city’s CID processes and criteria.

Topeka’s mayor and council to date have approved the creation of seven CIDs, each of which charges 1 or 2 cents in additional sales tax per dollar.

Those were established:

• In April 2012 at Holliday Square, at the southwest corner of S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

• In January 2014 at Crosswinds Commons in the 1100 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

• In September 2016 at the Cyrus Hotel at 912-924 S. Kansas Avenue.

• In October 2017 on the north side of the street in the 200 block of S.E. 29th.

• In November 2017 at Wheatfield Village, at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

• In June 2019 at the Wanamaker Hills redevelopment at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road.

• And in June 2019 at the Sherwood Crossing redevelopment at the southwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker.