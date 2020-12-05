Leavenworth officials anticipate a section of Thornton Street will reopen by the end of next week.

Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the street should be reopened by Friday afternoon. City officials are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony for that afternoon.

"It will be open on or before then," McDonald said.

Work on the $4.89 million Thornton Street improvement project began in September 2019. The work has been completed in phases. The final phase has focused on a section of Thornton Street between Maple and 10th avenues.

The Thornton Street project has resulted in the rebuilding of the street between Fifth Street and 10th Avenue.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Service Center, 790 Thornton St.

