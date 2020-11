This year recipients of turkeys from the 14th Annual El Dorado Turkey Drive were able to meet a U.S. Senator when they collected their traditional holiday meal on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) helped distribute the 375 turkeys, and non-perishable food items — collected for the Butler County Salvation Army.

The annual food drive was organized by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Graphic Concepts, Inc.