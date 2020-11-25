Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment will host Jeff Davidson and Rusty Rierson on Tuesday, December 1.

At 9 a.m., Davidson will share songs related to the Santa Fe Trail, which played a major role in the development of the west and Kansas. But parting from his normal historical themed songs, he will also share songs of generational differences, love and a relationship with God.

At 9:45 a.m., Rierson, a Leon native and former Butler student, will join us with a mix of country, rock and holiday songs.

Life Enrichment is meeting virtually on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Meetings take place online via Zoom or YouTube. The link to access the meetings is available on the Butler website at www.butlercc.edu/life-enrichment. Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register so they receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome.