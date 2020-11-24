Media reports indicate President-elect Joe Biden will tap Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, to be his Treasury secretary, making Yellen the first woman in the country’s history to serve in the post.

But Yellen will still be following in the footsteps of a notable Kansan.

Georgia Neese Gray served as treasurer of the United States from 1949 to 1953. That role is different from that of Treasury secretary, which is a cabinet-level post charged with crafting the country’s economic and tax policy.

The role of treasurer, which Gray held, is a more limited role that focuses on overseeing the production of currency.

But her tenure in office was no less historic: Gray was the first woman to hold the position, blazing a path that has been followed by every subsequent treasurer, all of whom have since been women.

Born in Richland, Kan., Gray later attended school in Topeka and graduated from Washburn College in 1921. She later served on the board of regents at her alma mater, the first woman to do so.

Following her graduation, Gray set out to pursue an acting career but returned to Kansas after a decade of touring to care for her ailing father. She eventually took over his role as president of the Richland State Bank.

She grew influential in Democratic Party politics, becoming Kansas’ national committeewoman in 1936. Her New York Times obituary reported that she was an associate of Eleanor Roosevelt and an early supporter of President Harry S. Truman.

It was Truman who would appoint Gray to her role as treasurer in 1949, although he first warned her of its low pay and inquired whether she could afford to take on the position.

"Can I afford not to?" Gray was reported to have replied.

Gray was prominent nationally during her four years as treasurer. Her signature was featured on all bills printed at the time, meaning scores of Americans saw Gray’s name on a daily basis, even if they didn’t realize it.

After her tenure in Washington, Gray returned to Kansas and continued to run Richland State Bank, which was moved to Topeka and renamed in 1964.

When the new branch opened in the capital city, Gray had an old boss on hand to help dedicate it: Truman, who praised Gray’s service as treasurer.

"Mrs. Gray is the only United States treasurer since the Civil War who really worked at her job," Truman told those assembled. "She knows money affairs as well as any man, and anyone who brings their money here will know it is in charge of someone who knows how to take care of it."

Gray died in 1995 at the Brewster Place retirement community in Topeka. She is buried in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Berryton.

Her legacy lives on in Topeka, however. A performance hall in the Topeka Performing Arts Center is named in her honor, as is a theater at Washburn University. She was later inducted into the Kansas Business Hall of Fame.