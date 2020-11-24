On Tuesday morning, two black horses trotted up the road to the governor’s mansion at Cedar Crest pulling a Christmas tree.

It is an annual tradition for the governor to receive a Christmas tree this way, though this year was different because of the pandemic, with people wearing masks and no one gathering inside the mansion to see the tree.

"It means that something is still going on as usual," said Marlene Ewing, co-owner of Country Christmas Trees, which gifted the tree. "A little bit of normalcy in these crazy times."

Ewing said the tree had been grown by Country Christmas Trees for 13 years. Normally, the Kansas Christmas Tree Growers Association would have a meeting over the summer to contribute a tree, but with a pandemic, no meeting happened.

Instead, the association gave the go-ahead for Ewing and her husband to give their tree instead.

"We always thought it would be so awesome to have it in the governor’s mansion and give it to Gov. Laura Kelly," she said, saying the last time they donated a tree for Cedar Crest was five years ago.

Kelly also received a wreath as part of the annual tradition. The Trees for Troops program also will continue its tradition of giving trees to military bases across the country.

Laurie Kasl, whose farm provided the wreath, said the idea of a Christmas tree is especially important this year for many Kansas families.

"There’s going to be more people at home this year," she said. "We’ve only been open one weekend, and already we have new people who haven’t bought real trees before, because everybody’s going to be home."

The governor expressed her thanks to all the participants. When speaking with the media, she also reminded people to stay safe during the holidays.

"It will be a disaster," she said, if people continued with large Thanksgiving gatherings despite warnings of increased COVID-19 spread, and she implored people to stay away from that.

Kelly’s second statewide mask mandate went into effect Wednesday. Counties had until then to opt out or automatically fall under the mandate.

"So far, it’s been pretty good," she said of counties’ responses to the mandate. "We got very little pushback this time around when we issued the mask mandate. I think it’s hit home, and I think people are taking it seriously."