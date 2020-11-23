GARDEN CITY — GoGetTested, in partnership with Finney County and the State of Kansas, plans to set up a mobile COVID-19 testing center beginning Monday, Nov. 23, at the Finney County Fairgrounds, 209 Lake Ave. in Garden City.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Finney County to have increased accessibility of COVID-19 testing to help us test, track and respond to its prevalence in our community," said Colleen Drees, Finney County Health Department Director. "We are grateful for the support of KDHE in this endeavor and are looking forward to a partnership with WellHealth."

Testing at the mobile center is free of charge and available to anyone, regardless of insurance or county of residence. The site will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing will not take place on Thanksgiving Day.

All tests are by appointment only. Individuals can schedule an appointment for their COVID-19 test online at www.GoGetTested.com and complete the oral swab test in minutes at the mobile test site. Results will be available within 48 hours on average, and delivered via text or email.

GoGetTested is the first end-to-end COVID-19 testing and results managment solution in the country, according to WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber, one of the founding partners of GoGetTested.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will continue working with community leaders like those in Finney County, to help keep their residents safe," Gaber said.

For more information on scheduling at test visit www.gogettested.com.