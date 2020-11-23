During the November Dodge City Community College board of trustees meeting, the trustees voted on adjustments to the 2021-22 tuition and fees.

According to DCCC finance director Glendon Forgey, the college will eliminate the cost of books to students.

Students will use eBooks company Cengage to offer books needed for classes.

According to DCCC, students on average spend approximately $1,500 per year on book costs, or $50 per credit hour.

With Cengage, most students will no longer incur book costs.

According to Clayton Tatro, DCCC vice president for workforce development, some programs are not on Cengage due to needs of other requirements.

"Several tech ed programs that use Cengage books will be able to adopt the products," Tatro said. "Now for Cosmetology, they use Milady curriculum and Cengage doesn't have partnership with that, but we will be taking care of that so students will have book scholarships to provide books for them.

"In reality, it’s not the students’ fault a curriculum is not available through Cengage, but it doesn't cover everything.

The building construction program requires NCCER certification. As of yet on the carpentry side, Cengage is not available, according to Tatro.

"Welding and early childhood and nursing are set to go," Tatro said.

According to Forgey, the new tuition and fees for 2021-22 are as follows:

• Incidental fees will be increased by $15 per credit hour to offset the cost of eBooks to students and loss of revenue to the bookstore. This will allow the college to market that Dodge City Community College offers classes with free books or no book charges.

• The $15 per credit hour increase in incidental fees for a student taking 30 credit hours would cost the student $450 per year; however, the student will not have to purchase books, therefore saving the student over $1,000. This is an additional marketing strategy to promote the college and its affordability.

• For students who cannot obtain books through Cengage (e.g. career technical education students), a book scholarship will be provided to offset the increase in incidental fees.

• An increase of $1 in technology fees to continue to provide software and other technology for distance learning. There is no change proposed in the independent studies or laboratory fees.

It is anticipated that incidental fee revenues will increase by $450,000, based on the 30,000 credit hours generated by the college

According to DCCC, revenues generated by increased incidental fees will be used for college instructional and operating costs that were increased.

The new tuition and fees were approved 5-0.

Trustees Dan Reichenborn and Chairman Gary Harshberger were absent from the meeting and did not vote.

