The annual tradition of gift-giving continued for the 33rd year as the Reno County Toy Run held their annual motorcycle parade in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon.

More than 260 motorcyclists brought their stuffed animals, games, trucks, skateboards, basketballs, Legos, dolls and other new, unwrapped toy donations to the drop off location at the Moose Lodge.

Major Paul James with the Salvation Army and volunteers were there to gather the donated toys that will be distributed to children in the community right before Christmas.

"We were given 458 toys Sunday," James said.

He also said that the food and toy distribution this year will be different than in past years. They won’t be having a Toy Shop this year where the parents can come in and pick out the toys. Instead, they are having people register online with a wish list. Then there will be a drive through pick up at the Salvation Army.

He said they are also partnering with Walmart this year, where there will be an Angel Tree with tags listing children’s ages and gender for people to pick out and donate a toy.

To sign up for the distribution, call Capt. DJ James at the Salvation Army at 620-663-3353.