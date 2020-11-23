This year has brought many hardships and uncertainties and children are feeling the effects harder than most. As a result, Kraken Books, Ltd. of El Dorado has partnered with Wichita USD 259 to provide copies of their children’s book, Take it from Me, to approximately 7,000 third and fourth grade students in the district.

The book was co-authored by former K-State and Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder and Jefferson Knapp. They wrote it with the goal of bringing the message of Coach

Snyder’s famous "16 Goals for Success" to a younger audience.

"With life lessons and positive reinforcement, Take It from Me is a valuable story regardless where your college loyalty resides," Knapp said.

Kraken Books, Ltd. is providing donors the opportunity to purchase copies of the book at cost. A donation sticker will be placed inside the book and a gift receipt by USD 259 will be provided for large donations.

For more information, contact Jefferson Knapp at (316) 308-6945.