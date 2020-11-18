Jenna Jernigan, a Junior at El Dorado High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Nov. 21 and 22.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

Jernigan's nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi. winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Kansas based on her "academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine," a news release said.

During the two-day Congress, Jernigan will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners speak about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school: witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medic. science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physician.s and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships. career guidance and much more.

Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, the academy was charter. as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.