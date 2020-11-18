Area health departments are participating in a regional research project in order to pre-plan for a future COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

An online survey is being used to collect data from residents of south-central Kansas.

Officials are asking citizens to participate in the survey to help inform the planning for a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Additionally, they hope to gain insight into the factors that will influence whether citizens decide to obtain a vaccine or not.

The online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCKCOVID19/.

The survey covers Butler, Harvey, Cowley, Kingman, Marion, Reno, Sedgwick and Sumner counties.

Completing this survey is voluntary and will take approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

No identifiable information will be collected from respondents.

Contact Elizabeth Ablah at eablah@kumc.edu with any questions or concerns. For questions about the rights of research participants, contact the KUMC Institutional Review Board (IRB) at 913-588-1240.