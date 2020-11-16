Chad Frey @ChadFrey

Monday

Nov 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM


Last weekend the Augusta High School Drama Department finally was able to produce its spring 2020 show — a production of M*A*S*H that was postponed last spring.


"When we went to lockdown last year we were set to put this on. That was right at spring break," said faculty sponsor Tim Laner.


Some of the conditions that led to the lock down have not changed much — COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the state of Kansas as the pandemic enters its ninth month.


That led to interesting challenges for the cast and crew of M*A*S*H as COVID-19 safety protocols had to be observed during practices.


"Having to rehearse with masks on was difficult, a lot of times the actors were muffled and it was hard to hear them. We had to work on articulation," Laner said.


There was also a need to be careful outside of practice — an outbreak could have closed down the production.


"We were hoping they all stayed safe and would not have to go into quarantine," Laner said. "We did have a couple of cast members that had to go into quarantine. They had to miss two weeks of practice. They were able to pick it up pretty quickly when they came back."


COVID-19 also resulted led to safety precautions for ticket holders. Some of those precautions were given a trial run during a school music concert in October.


"Limiting our audience, we marked off every other row. As people came in they had to do temperature checks, use hand sanitizer and wear masks," Laner said. "... I think as long as our numbers are low, I think that is what we will do here."


Laner said ticket sales were strong, and there was significant interest in the show.


As a result, the school made use of permission from the script company to do something the drama department had never done before — stream the performance online.


Viewers of the show could watch via Facebook live.


"That was for the people who were not able to see it. We also had permission from Dramatic Publishing to stream the show," Laner said. " ... Last spring they gave permission to schools to stream because of all the schools who were having to cancel."


Like many others, Laner and the cast have watched the television series in reruns and DVD recordings. Originally a movie, M*A*S*H was adapted for a television show that ran more than a decade.


The interest of audiences, and the interest of his high school cast, is what led Laner to select the script.


"I read the script last year and had several students who were interested. I usually base things on student interest," Laner said. "I had to find a show that had a large cast, and it had a large cast. I like the way the show flowed, and it had quirky moments. People who liked the series would have loved the play."


The plan is to return to the stage this spring with a musical — taking similar precautions for both cast and theater goers.


"If it gets bad and we get a big spike, if we go to online learning again, I think doing shows and concerts will be canceled again. I think it is a wait and see situation. Our plan is to do a musical. We’ll wait and see what happens."


CAST------M*A*S*H


General Hamilton Hartington Hammond-- Alex Schmidt


Pvt. Boone---Brayden McQueen


Lt. Colonel Henry Braymore Blake---Devin Russell-Unger


Captain Bridget McCarthy---Isabelle Kirpatrick


Lt. Janice Fury---Pashence Adkins


Sargeant Devine---Romello Odum


Lt. Louse Kimble---Jocelyn Means


Captain Frank Burns----Hayden Blair


Father John Patrick Mulcahy---Colin Goza


Captain Walter Waldowski (Walt)---Jaxon Williamson


Captain John McIntyre (Trapper John)---Michael Carter


Captain John Black (Ugly)---Gabe Wilson


Corporal Radar Reilly---Cody Wilson


Captain Benjamin Franklin Pierce (Hawkeye)---Noah Rye


Captain Augustus Bedford Forest (Duke)---Owen Frizell


Ho-Jon---Tanner Parscal


Pvt. Lopez--- Zaidan Ohlson


Korean Woman---Pashence Adkins


Lt. Nancy Phillips---Trinity Logan


Major Margaret Houlihan (Hot Lips)---Frankie Elliott


Congresswoman Goldfarb---Keirstin Stewart


Dean Mercy Lodge---Emma Neuschafer


MIss Randazzle---Keirstin Stewart


Mitzi---Lydia Robbins


Fritzi---Alyssa McCalla


Agnes----Juliene Fuson


Lt. Connie Liebowitz--- Keirstin Stewart


Captain Oliver Wendell Jones (Spearchucker)---Hayden Blair


Major Ruth Haskell---Emma Neuschafer


Set Crew:


Hila Daniel


Alexis Gomez


Cameron Humphrey


Jacob Humphrey


Lushin Newcombe


Jonathan Otis


Brayson Skelley


Chloe Smeltzer


Emma Wheeler


Grace Wright


Set Director: Megan Springs Assistant: Jennifer Wilson


Director: Tim Laner


Lighting/Sound: Clare Thom