On Tuesday and Wednesday, November 17th and 18th, Lancaster Construction of Salina will close Iron Avenue between 10th and 8th Streets to through traffic; local traffic will still be allowed.

The closures are required to adjust the manholes in the middle of the Ninth and Iron intersection to match the adjacent pavement elevation. Ninth Street traffic will be allowed to proceed through the intersection. All work should be complete and all lanes open to traffic on Thursday.

The $175,000 manhole adjustment project is part of the City of Salina's $4.7 million annual maintenance capital improvement program.